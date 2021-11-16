A satellite image taken on November 1 shows troop tents amid large ground forces on the edge of the town of Yelnya, Smolensk Oblast, Russia. Photo: AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies A satellite image taken on November 1 shows troop tents amid large ground forces on the edge of the town of Yelnya, Smolensk Oblast, Russia. Photo: AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
A satellite image taken on November 1 shows troop tents amid large ground forces on the edge of the town of Yelnya, Smolensk Oblast, Russia. Photo: AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Russia
World /  Europe

Nato monitoring ‘unusual’ Russian troop build-up near border with Ukraine

  • ‘In recent weeks, we have seen large and unusual concentrations of Russian forces close to Ukraine’s borders,’ said Nato alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg
  • Moscow has fended off accusations about a build-up in recent weeks, saying it can move troops on its own territory as it pleases

Topic |   Russia
dpa
dpa

Updated: 3:21am, 16 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A satellite image taken on November 1 shows troop tents amid large ground forces on the edge of the town of Yelnya, Smolensk Oblast, Russia. Photo: AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies A satellite image taken on November 1 shows troop tents amid large ground forces on the edge of the town of Yelnya, Smolensk Oblast, Russia. Photo: AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
A satellite image taken on November 1 shows troop tents amid large ground forces on the edge of the town of Yelnya, Smolensk Oblast, Russia. Photo: AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
READ FULL ARTICLE