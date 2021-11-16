A migrant is transferred on a stretcher after being rescued by a helicopter on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Two migrants found dead on boat drifting off coast of Spain’s Gran Canaria island
- The vessel was carrying 42 people of North African origin. Two men were found dead and four other people were in a serious condition and taken to hospital
- Eight migrants died on Saturday after a boat that had been adrift for more than a week with 62 people on board sank off Gran Canaria
