A migrant is transferred on a stretcher after being rescued by a helicopter on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Two migrants found dead on boat drifting off coast of Spain’s Gran Canaria island

  • The vessel was carrying 42 people of North African origin. Two men were found dead and four other people were in a serious condition and taken to hospital
  • Eight migrants died on Saturday after a boat that had been adrift for more than a week with 62 people on board sank off Gran Canaria

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:30am, 16 Nov, 2021

