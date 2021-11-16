Police forensics officers work outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, UK on Monday. Photo: AFP Police forensics officers work outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, UK on Monday. Photo: AFP
British police name terror suspect in taxi explosion near hospital

  • Police say 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, who was killed in the blast, hailed the taxi and asked to be driven to the nearby Liverpool Women’s Hospital
  • The country has raised its national threat level to severe and police have appealed to the public for information about Al Swealmeen

Reuters
Updated: 6:27am, 16 Nov, 2021

