Police forensics officers work outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, UK on Monday. Photo: AFP
British police name terror suspect in taxi explosion near hospital
- Police say 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, who was killed in the blast, hailed the taxi and asked to be driven to the nearby Liverpool Women’s Hospital
- The country has raised its national threat level to severe and police have appealed to the public for information about Al Swealmeen
