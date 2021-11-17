Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq fighting back tears while telling of racial discrimination from other players. Photo: AFP Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq fighting back tears while telling of racial discrimination from other players. Photo: AFP
Pakistan-born British cricketer Azeem Rafiq says racism in the sport drove him to contemplate suicide

  • In an emotional statement, Pakistan-born cricketer Azeem Rafiq revealed the widespread discrimination he experienced at the hands of English players
  • Independent report finds the Asian cricket player was a victim of “racial harassment and bullying” while playing for historic British club, as others come forward with allegations of racism

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:00am, 17 Nov, 2021

