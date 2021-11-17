A stand selling mulled wine is seen through a fence at a yet-to-be-opened traditional Christmas market in Berlin on November 16. The same day Munich became the first major German city to cancel its upcoming market, which usually draws some three million visitors, blaming the pandemic. Photo: AFP
A stand selling mulled wine is seen through a fence at a yet-to-be-opened traditional Christmas market in Berlin on November 16. The same day Munich became the first major German city to cancel its upcoming market, which usually draws some three million visitors, blaming the pandemic. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

‘No myrrh’ Christmas markets? Germany's festive fairs in limbo amid Covid-19 surge, with some already cancelled

  • Munich first big city to cancel; several smaller markets scrapped too, while others wait for decisions
  • The seasonal hubs, an annual fixture since the 15th century, usually see millions of visitors

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:24pm, 17 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A stand selling mulled wine is seen through a fence at a yet-to-be-opened traditional Christmas market in Berlin on November 16. The same day Munich became the first major German city to cancel its upcoming market, which usually draws some three million visitors, blaming the pandemic. Photo: AFP
A stand selling mulled wine is seen through a fence at a yet-to-be-opened traditional Christmas market in Berlin on November 16. The same day Munich became the first major German city to cancel its upcoming market, which usually draws some three million visitors, blaming the pandemic. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE