Migrants warm themselves by a fire at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday. A Polish government official said on Wednesday that people who have spent days in a makeshift camp were being taken away by bus by Belarusian officials, offering the prospect of a possible de-escalation in a tense stand-off. Photo: BelTA via AP
Migrants warm themselves by a fire at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday. A Polish government official said on Wednesday that people who have spent days in a makeshift camp were being taken away by bus by Belarusian officials, offering the prospect of a possible de-escalation in a tense stand-off. Photo: BelTA via AP
Poland
World /  Europe

Polish border possible ‘de-escalation’ as Poland says Belarus taking migrants away from border camp

  • Maciej Wasik, a Polish deputy interior minister, says people boarding buses provided by Minsk and leaving the area
  • However, some apparently seen taking logs with them, raising questions about whether they are being moved to another place on frontier

Topic |   Poland
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:09pm, 17 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Migrants warm themselves by a fire at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday. A Polish government official said on Wednesday that people who have spent days in a makeshift camp were being taken away by bus by Belarusian officials, offering the prospect of a possible de-escalation in a tense stand-off. Photo: BelTA via AP
Migrants warm themselves by a fire at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday. A Polish government official said on Wednesday that people who have spent days in a makeshift camp were being taken away by bus by Belarusian officials, offering the prospect of a possible de-escalation in a tense stand-off. Photo: BelTA via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE