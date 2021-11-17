Britain's Queen Elizabeth as she greets Chief of the Defence Staff, General Nick Carter at Windsor Castle on November 17. Photo: AFP
UK’s Queen Elizabeth, 95, hosts in-person audience after health fears, a month after last public appearance

  • The monarch met Britain’s highest-ranking military officer after several cancellations, including her attendance at Remembrance Sunday event
  • First time she has been seen carrying out a face-to-face engagement since hosting reception for global investors on October 19

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:40pm, 17 Nov, 2021

Britain's Queen Elizabeth as she greets Chief of the Defence Staff, General Nick Carter at Windsor Castle on November 17. Photo: AFP
