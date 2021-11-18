F-35 fighter jet from UK aircraft carrier crashes in Mediterranean

An F-35 fighter jet from Britain’s biggest aircraft carrier crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, though the pilot ejected and was safely returned to the ship. The pilot ejected during a routine operation over international waters. No other vessels or aircraft were involved. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which happened around 10am UK time. “A British F-35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning,” a spokesperson for the defence ministry said. “The pilot has been safely returned to the ship and an investigation has begun, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.” HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the British navy. It can carry up to 40 aircraft, including F-35Bs. The United Kingdom has 24 F-35Bs in total. The jets are estimated to be worth around £100 million (US$135 million) each. Jets from the vessel previously participated in strikes against remnants of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. The aircraft carrier has been on its first operational deployment over the past six months, carrying out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. Reuters and Associated Press