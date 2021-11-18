Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess died in 2018 following exposure to the nerve agent Novichok in southwest England, four months after the same type of chemical was used against a former Russian spy in an attack blamed on Moscow. Photo: AFP via Facebook
UK to hold public inquiry into Dawn Sturgess 2018 death from nerve agent Novichok poisoning
- British Home Secretary Priti Patel gives permission for mother-of-three’s inquest to convert to public inquiry to better investigate what happened
- There are allegations the 44-year-old died as indirect result of Kremlin-sponsored poisoning of former Russian spy earlier that year
Topic | Britain
Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess died in 2018 following exposure to the nerve agent Novichok in southwest England, four months after the same type of chemical was used against a former Russian spy in an attack blamed on Moscow. Photo: AFP via Facebook