Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess died in 2018 following exposure to the nerve agent Novichok in southwest England, four months after the same type of chemical was used against a former Russian spy in an attack blamed on Moscow. Photo: AFP via Facebook
Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess died in 2018 following exposure to the nerve agent Novichok in southwest England, four months after the same type of chemical was used against a former Russian spy in an attack blamed on Moscow. Photo: AFP via Facebook
Britain
World /  Europe

UK to hold public inquiry into Dawn Sturgess 2018 death from nerve agent Novichok poisoning

  • British Home Secretary Priti Patel gives permission for mother-of-three’s inquest to convert to public inquiry to better investigate what happened
  • There are allegations the 44-year-old died as indirect result of Kremlin-sponsored poisoning of former Russian spy earlier that year

Topic |   Britain
Agencies

Updated: 8:43pm, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess died in 2018 following exposure to the nerve agent Novichok in southwest England, four months after the same type of chemical was used against a former Russian spy in an attack blamed on Moscow. Photo: AFP via Facebook
Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess died in 2018 following exposure to the nerve agent Novichok in southwest England, four months after the same type of chemical was used against a former Russian spy in an attack blamed on Moscow. Photo: AFP via Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE