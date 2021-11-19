A view of a deserted migrant camp near the Bruzgi-Kuznica checkpoint on the Belarus-Polish border, on Thursday. Photo: Belta via Reuters
Belarus clears migrant camp at EU border, easing crisis with the West

  • The migrants sheltering in the forest have been taken to a warehouse in Belarus away from the frontier, state media says
  • Germany rejected a plan proposed by Lukashenko under which the EU would take in 2,000 people while Minsk would send another 5,000 home

Updated: 2:15am, 19 Nov, 2021

