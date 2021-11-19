German Chancellor Angela Merkel puts on a face mask as she attends a news conference in Berlin on Thursday. Photo: AP
Germany tightens coronavirus rules for the unvaccinated
- Access to restaurants, bars and public events in areas with high hospitalisation rates will be allowed only for people who are vaccinated or have recovered
- The move is an attempt to stem a surge in infections while avoiding another lockdown
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
German Chancellor Angela Merkel puts on a face mask as she attends a news conference in Berlin on Thursday. Photo: AP