German Chancellor Angela Merkel puts on a face mask as she attends a news conference in Berlin on Thursday. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Germany tightens coronavirus rules for the unvaccinated

  • Access to restaurants, bars and public events in areas with high hospitalisation rates will be allowed only for people who are vaccinated or have recovered
  • The move is an attempt to stem a surge in infections while avoiding another lockdown

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:15am, 19 Nov, 2021

