Dressed-up tourists walk past a mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre during a campaign for foreign visitors in Benidorm, Spain. Photo: AFP
Spanish police hunt for coronavirus-infected Dutch tourists who fled quarantine
- An official said seven visitors who had tested positive for Covid-19 had simply ‘disappeared’ from their hotel in Extremadura
- Police were searching for the tourists and airports were also on full alert in case they try to leave the country
