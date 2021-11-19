Dressed-up tourists walk past a mobile Covid-19 vaccination centre during a campaign for foreign visitors in Benidorm, Spain. Photo: AFP
Spanish police hunt for coronavirus-infected Dutch tourists who fled quarantine

  • An official said seven visitors who had tested positive for Covid-19 had simply ‘disappeared’ from their hotel in Extremadura
  • Police were searching for the tourists and airports were also on full alert in case they try to leave the country

Associated Press
Updated: 10:19pm, 19 Nov, 2021

