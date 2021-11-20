Migrants stay in the transport and logistics centre near the Bruzgi border point on Friday. Photo: Belta via AFP
Poland says Belarus sending migrants back to border after clearing camps
- 500 people were brought over in trucks and forced to try to cross the border in darkness, according to the Polish Border Guard
- Belarus leader Lukashenko says its ‘absolutely possible’ his troops had helped migrants try to get into Poland, though he denies orchestrating the crisis
