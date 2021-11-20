A scooter was set on fire during a protest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A scooter was set on fire during a protest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Two wounded as Dutch police fire shots at protest over new coronavirus rules

  • Both warning shots and ‘direct shots’ were fired as crowds of rioters torched cars and threw rocks at officers in Rotterdam
  • Several hundred people had gathered to demonstrate against ‘corona pass’ plans to limit access to indoor venues

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:42am, 20 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A scooter was set on fire during a protest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A scooter was set on fire during a protest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE