A scooter was set on fire during a protest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two wounded as Dutch police fire shots at protest over new coronavirus rules
- Both warning shots and ‘direct shots’ were fired as crowds of rioters torched cars and threw rocks at officers in Rotterdam
- Several hundred people had gathered to demonstrate against ‘corona pass’ plans to limit access to indoor venues
