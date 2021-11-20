An artist’s impression of the new class of ballistic submarine planned for the UK Royal Navy. The first one will be named HMS Dreadnought. Photo: Royal Navy
How the UK is modernising its navy with Dreadnought submarines, frigates and aircraft carriers
- UK planning boost to naval fleet with 13 new frigates and four ballistic missile submarines
- Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth returning home after strike group deployment in Indo-Pacific
Topic | Defence
