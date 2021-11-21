The lava flow in Las Manchas on Friday following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands. Photo: AFP / Luismi Ortiz / Spanish Military Unit
Ash from La Palma volcano in Canary Islands halts flights again
- Air travel to the island in the Spanish-owned Canaries archipelago has been regularly affected since the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19
- Twenty national flights were cancelled on Saturday, said a spokesman for the Spanish airport authority
