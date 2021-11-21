Pope Francis is presented with a football during an audience with members of the team of the World Rom Organisation and the ‘Pope’s Team – Fratelli tutti’ at The Vatican on Saturday. Photo: Vatican Media / AFP
Pope Francis is presented with a football during an audience with members of the team of the World Rom Organisation and the ‘Pope’s Team – Fratelli tutti’ at The Vatican on Saturday. Photo: Vatican Media / AFP
World /  Europe

Pope meets ‘Team Francis’ before charity football match

  • Priests, migrants and Swiss Guards made up Pope Francis’ very own team for a charity match promoting the inclusion of the Roma community
  • Among the Vatican team are migrants who Francis said were being integrated into Italy after a ‘path marked by abuse’

Topic |   Pope Francis
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:21am, 21 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pope Francis is presented with a football during an audience with members of the team of the World Rom Organisation and the ‘Pope’s Team – Fratelli tutti’ at The Vatican on Saturday. Photo: Vatican Media / AFP
Pope Francis is presented with a football during an audience with members of the team of the World Rom Organisation and the ‘Pope’s Team – Fratelli tutti’ at The Vatican on Saturday. Photo: Vatican Media / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE