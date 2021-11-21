Supporters of the nine jailed Insulate Britain climate activists take part in a demonstration on Lambeth Bridge in London. Photo: PA Wire / DPA
Climate activists block central London bridge in support of jailed Insulate Britain campaigners
- Up to 250 people who had marched from London’s Royal Courts of Justice took part in a sit-down demonstration, blocking off Lambeth Bridge
- The nine protesters were jailed for breaching an injunction designed to prevent road blockades which have sparked anger among motorists
Topic | Britain
