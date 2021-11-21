Rock lobsters on display at a fish market. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Lobsters, crabs and octopuses can feel pain too, study finds
- Research from the London School of Economics and Political Science found that there was evidence that these animals have the capacity to experience pain
- The British government confirmed this meant that the sea creatures would be recognised as sentient beings in a forthcoming bill
Topic | Britain
