Violent protests against Covid-19 restrictions continued for a second night into Sunday in The Hague. Photo: AFP
Dutch police detain dozens amid Covid-19 rioting
- Police used water canon and dogs to stop rioting youths who threw fireworks as protests turned violent for a second night in the Netherlands
- Three people believed to be hit by police bullets were still in hospital
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
