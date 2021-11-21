Violent protests against Covid-19 restrictions continued for a second night into Sunday in The Hague. Photo: AFP
Violent protests against Covid-19 restrictions continued for a second night into Sunday in The Hague. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Dutch police detain dozens amid Covid-19 rioting

  • Police used water canon and dogs to stop rioting youths who threw fireworks as protests turned violent for a second night in the Netherlands
  • Three people believed to be hit by police bullets were still in hospital

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:32pm, 21 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Violent protests against Covid-19 restrictions continued for a second night into Sunday in The Hague. Photo: AFP
Violent protests against Covid-19 restrictions continued for a second night into Sunday in The Hague. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE