Belarusian servicemen stand next to a barrier as migrants jostle to receive food outside the transport and logistics centre near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Poland says Belarus border migrant crisis may be prelude to ‘something worse’
- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned the crisis was far from over as he toured Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia on Sunday to discuss the situation
- The situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover ‘may be used as the next stage of the migration crisis,’ said Morawiecki
Topic | Belarus
Belarusian servicemen stand next to a barrier as migrants jostle to receive food outside the transport and logistics centre near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus on Sunday. Photo: Reuters