Belarusian servicemen stand next to a barrier as migrants jostle to receive food outside the transport and logistics centre near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Belarusian servicemen stand next to a barrier as migrants jostle to receive food outside the transport and logistics centre near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Belarus
World /  Europe

Poland says Belarus border migrant crisis may be prelude to ‘something worse’

  • Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned the crisis was far from over as he toured Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia on Sunday to discuss the situation
  • The situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover ‘may be used as the next stage of the migration crisis,’ said Morawiecki

Topic |   Belarus
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:46am, 22 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Belarusian servicemen stand next to a barrier as migrants jostle to receive food outside the transport and logistics centre near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Belarusian servicemen stand next to a barrier as migrants jostle to receive food outside the transport and logistics centre near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE