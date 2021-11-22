A protester walks past burning rubbish as clashes erupt during a demonstration against Covid-19 measures in Brussels, Belgium on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: violence erupts in Brussels against new Covid-19 measures
- Police said three police officers were injured in the rioting and 42 people were briefly detained, while two were arrested
- Police fired water cannon and tear gas in response to protesters throwing projectiles
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
