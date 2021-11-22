Britain’s Queen Elizabeth leaves Windsor Great Park in Berkshire, England on Sunday. Photo: PA via AP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth attends double christening of great-grandsons
- The queen watched the baptisms of August, son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Lucas Philip, son of Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall
- The 95-year-old monarch has cancelled several recent public appearances on her doctors’ advice
