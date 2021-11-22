Riot police clash with protesters in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: EPA-EFE
Riot police clash with protesters in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Europe sees fresh wave of protests, violence against Covid-19 restrictions

  • Police and protesters clashed in the Belgian capital Brussels, in several Dutch cities and overnight into early on Sunday in the French Caribbean territory Guadeloupe
  • And in Austria, some 6,000 people gathered in the city of Linz in a protest organised by a new political party, a day after 40,000 marched in Vienna over the partial lockdown

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:03pm, 22 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Riot police clash with protesters in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: EPA-EFE
Riot police clash with protesters in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE