A land site with glacial mud is seen close to Nuuk, Greenland in September. Photo: Reuters
Greenland strips Chinese mining firm of licence to iron ore deposit
- The move is a blow to attempts by Chinese companies to gain a foothold on the resource-rich Arctic island
- General Nice, the first Chinese firm to have the right to exploit minerals in Greenland, lost its licence because of site inactivity and missing payments
Topic | Nordic nations
A land site with glacial mud is seen close to Nuuk, Greenland in September. Photo: Reuters