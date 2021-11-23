A land site with glacial mud is seen close to Nuuk, Greenland in September. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Greenland strips Chinese mining firm of licence to iron ore deposit

  • The move is a blow to attempts by Chinese companies to gain a foothold on the resource-rich Arctic island
  • General Nice, the first Chinese firm to have the right to exploit minerals in Greenland, lost its licence because of site inactivity and missing payments

Topic |   Nordic nations
Reuters
Updated: 4:07am, 23 Nov, 2021

