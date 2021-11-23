A sniffer dog in Germany. File photo: Reuters
Sniffer dogs can detect coronavirus from 15 other pathogens, Germany study says
- Dogs, with their extraordinary sense of smell, have been put to use in some public spaces such as airports during the pandemic to help reduce infections
- Sniffer dogs do not smell the virus itself, but volatile organic compounds that are produced during metabolic processes after a virus infection, researchers say

