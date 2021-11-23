Firefighters and forensic workers inspect the scene of a bus crash which the authorities say killed at least 45 people on a highway in western Bulgaria on Tuesday. The bus, registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2 am and there were children among the victims. Photo: BTA Agency Bulgaria via AP
Bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 tourists dead, ‘including 12 children’
- Vehicle, one of four travelling together, was taking people home to North Macedonia from Turkey; ‘some may have changed buses during stops’
- Investigation to take place but bus appears to have hit a highway guard rail, crashed and burst into flames
Topic | Turkey
