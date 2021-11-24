Rudy Guede, left, on a 36-hour release from prison in Italy in 2016. Guede, the only person convicted in the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher has now been freed after serving most of his 16-year prison sentence. His planned January 2022 release was moved up a few weeks by a judge. Photo: AP
Rudy Guede, only convicted killer of murdered UK student Meredith Kercher, freed in Italy
- Initially sentenced to 30 years, reduced on appeal to 16 years, he was due to be released in January 2022 but granted early release
- Two other defendants, Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito, were both acquitted twice, in 2011 and 2015
Topic | Italy
