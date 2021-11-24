French Prime Minister Jean Castex gives a statement after a Belgian-French security consultation meeting at Egmont Palace in Brussels on Monday. Photo: AP
French Prime Minister Jean Castex gives a statement after a Belgian-French security consultation meeting at Egmont Palace in Brussels on Monday. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

French PM Jean Castex slammed after testing positive for Covid-19 as maskless videos circulate

  • The prime minister is being singled out as an example of what not to do in the pandemic, after being seen shaking hands with officials in an enclosed space
  • Some note Castex called the French territory of Guadeloupe ‘irresponsible’ in the enforcement of pandemic measures when he himself did not abide by the rules

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:25am, 24 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
French Prime Minister Jean Castex gives a statement after a Belgian-French security consultation meeting at Egmont Palace in Brussels on Monday. Photo: AP
French Prime Minister Jean Castex gives a statement after a Belgian-French security consultation meeting at Egmont Palace in Brussels on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE