French Prime Minister Jean Castex gives a statement after a Belgian-French security consultation meeting at Egmont Palace in Brussels on Monday. Photo: AP
French PM Jean Castex slammed after testing positive for Covid-19 as maskless videos circulate
- The prime minister is being singled out as an example of what not to do in the pandemic, after being seen shaking hands with officials in an enclosed space
- Some note Castex called the French territory of Guadeloupe ‘irresponsible’ in the enforcement of pandemic measures when he himself did not abide by the rules
