A soldier stands guard on top of a building draped with the Iraqi flag next to a portrait of President Saddam Hussein in Iraq in November 1997. Photo: AFP
UK didn’t warn ‘human shield’ British Airways flight of 1990 Kuwait invasion, new files reveal
- As a result, more than 300 people headed from London to Kuala Lumpur were held hostage for months after their plane landed to refuel in the Persian Gulf
- Saddam Hussein had them sent to potential Western targets across Iraq, where they witnessed atrocities and were subjected to abuse, including mock executions
Topic | Iraq
