Olaf Scholz has years of experience as finance minister and the mayor of Hamburg. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany’s Olaf Scholz seals coalition deal to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor
- Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats says they will present their agreement with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats on Wednesday
- The new government will prioritise climate protection, push for investment in new technologies, and is also likely to become more assertive on the international stage, especially with issues over China and Russia
Topic | Germany
