Newly appointed Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson holds a press conference in Stockholm after the budget vote in parliament on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sweden’s first woman prime minister Magdalena Andersson resigns on first day
- She stepped down after failing her budget failed to pass and a junior party quit the coalition government
- Andersson had made history by becoming the first woman elected to the post, 100 years after the Scandinavian country allowed women to vote
Topic | Sweden
Newly appointed Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson holds a press conference in Stockholm after the budget vote in parliament on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE