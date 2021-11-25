Migrants were brought ashore in Dungeness, Britain by a RNLI lifeboat after crossing the Channel on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
31 migrants die in deadliest English Channel boat tragedy between France and UK
- Emmanuel Macron says France will not allow the waterway to become a ‘cemetery’, as prosecutors open manslaughter investigation
- Boris Johnson ‘shocked, appalled and deeply saddened by the loss of life at sea’ after the migrant boat sank off the port of Calais
Topic | Europe’s refugee crisis
