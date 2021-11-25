With Germany’s virus infections climbing further, experts warn that another lockdown like in neighbouring Austria could become unavoidable. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany’s Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000 as infections climb
- The country’s death toll is still lower than in the UK, France or Italy, which each passed 100,000 some time ago
- With Germany’s cases rising further, experts warn that another lockdown like in neighbouring Austria could become unavoidable
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
