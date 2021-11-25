A traveller at Charles de Gaulle airport. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: EU proposes 9-month limit on vaccine validity for travel
- The European Commission is proposing that member states should continue welcoming all travellers inoculated with shots approved by the bloc
- The proposed updates introduce the new time limit for the validity of Covid-19 inoculations, making clear that boosters will be needed beyond the nine-month period
