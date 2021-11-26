Migrants arrive at Dover Docks on Thursday after being rescued by British Border Force. Photo: EPA-EFE.
Britain
UK-France feuding thwarts attempts to resolve English Channel migrant crisis

  • Boris Johnson accuses French of not doing enough, while France says he is ‘politicising a dramatic situation’ and blames Britain’s labour market
  • More than 25,000 people are estimated to have arrived in the UK from France in small boats this year, about three times as many as in 2020

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:45am, 26 Nov, 2021

