Migrants arrive at Dover Docks on Thursday after being rescued by British Border Force. Photo: EPA-EFE.
UK-France feuding thwarts attempts to resolve English Channel migrant crisis
- Boris Johnson accuses French of not doing enough, while France says he is ‘politicising a dramatic situation’ and blames Britain’s labour market
- More than 25,000 people are estimated to have arrived in the UK from France in small boats this year, about three times as many as in 2020
Topic | Britain
Migrants arrive at Dover Docks on Thursday after being rescued by British Border Force. Photo: EPA-EFE.