Bookstore owner Inam Khan holds a copy of National Geographic featuring the famous “Afghan Girl” cover in October 2016 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo: AP
‘Afghan Girl’ from famous National Geographic cover is evacuated to Italy
- Sharbat Gulla had asked for help to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country following the withdrawal of US troops
- She gained international fame in 1984 after photographer Steve McCurry’s portrait of her, with piercing green eyes, was published on the magazine’s cover
Bookstore owner Inam Khan holds a copy of National Geographic featuring the famous “Afghan Girl” cover in October 2016 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo: AP