Bookstore owner Inam Khan holds a copy of National Geographic featuring the famous “Afghan Girl” cover in October 2016 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo: AP
Bookstore owner Inam Khan holds a copy of National Geographic featuring the famous “Afghan Girl” cover in October 2016 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

‘Afghan Girl’ from famous National Geographic cover is evacuated to Italy

  • Sharbat Gulla had asked for help to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country following the withdrawal of US troops
  • She gained international fame in 1984 after photographer Steve McCurry’s portrait of her, with piercing green eyes, was published on the magazine’s cover

Topic |   Afghanistan after the US withdrawal
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:56am, 26 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bookstore owner Inam Khan holds a copy of National Geographic featuring the famous “Afghan Girl” cover in October 2016 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo: AP
Bookstore owner Inam Khan holds a copy of National Geographic featuring the famous “Afghan Girl” cover in October 2016 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE