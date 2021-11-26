Demonstrators take part in a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Reuters
Demonstrators take part in a rally to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Reuters
From Europe to Latin America, thousands march to demand end to violence against women

  • The rallies took place to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
  • Tensions flared in Turkey as riot police fired tear gas to break up a march by hundreds of protesters

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:36am, 26 Nov, 2021

