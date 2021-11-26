Activists and members of associations defending the rights of migrants next to a banner reading “309 dead on the France UK border since 1999” during a gathering outside the port of Calais in northern France, on Thursday. Children and pregnant women were among at least 27 migrants who died when their small boat sank in an attempted crossing of the English Channel this week. Photo: AP
France lashes out at Britain’s ideas on dealing with flow of migrants across English Channel
- French President Emmanuel Macron ‘surprised by methods when they are not serious’ as the two countries clash yet again
- Their relationship has been increasingly difficult in the wake of Britain leaving the EU after Brexit; they are also arguing about fishing licences
Topic | European Union
