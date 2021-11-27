Members of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee are deployed as protesters gather outside the Ministry of Justice and Security in the Hague on Friday while Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte holds a press conference on new coronavirus restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE
Netherlands to shut down at night in coronavirus battle
- Bars, restaurants and shops will shut early, despite previous Covid-19 restrictions sparking riots that swept the country
- Infections exceed 20,000 new cases a day, despite adult vaccination take up around 85 per cent
