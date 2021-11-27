Passengers waiting on their Covid-19 test results at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Photo: Social media, via Reuters
Netherlands says 61 positive for Covid-19 on flights from South Africa; UAE ‘gives everyone a vaccine’
- Dutch health authorities say test results are being examined for the new Omicron variant; passengers are in quarantine
- The United Arab Emirates, home to around 10 million people, says all have had one vaccination, while 90 per cent are fully vaccinated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
