Passengers waiting on their Covid-19 test results at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Photo: Social media, via Reuters
Netherlands says 61 positive for Covid-19 on flights from South Africa; UAE ‘gives everyone a vaccine’

  • Dutch health authorities say test results are being examined for the new Omicron variant; passengers are in quarantine
  • The United Arab Emirates, home to around 10 million people, says all have had one vaccination, while 90 per cent are fully vaccinated

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:12pm, 27 Nov, 2021

