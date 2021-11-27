A man in the north of England walks past a car lying under fallen bricks after powerful wind gusts battered Britain during “Storm Arwen”. The Met Office issued a rare red warning for wind from 3pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday. Photo: PA via AP
UK: two dead, power cuts for thousands, 120 lorries stuck in snow as Storm Arwen batters nation’s north

  • Falling trees kill two men, more than 55,000 customers no electricity, and many drivers no choice but to sleep in their vehicles
  • Trains suspended, roads closed; people warned to stay away from the coast ‘as waves and debris are a danger to life’ in rare ‘red weather’ warning

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:25pm, 27 Nov, 2021

