A man in the north of England walks past a car lying under fallen bricks after powerful wind gusts battered Britain during “Storm Arwen”. The Met Office issued a rare red warning for wind from 3pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday. Photo: PA via AP
UK: two dead, power cuts for thousands, 120 lorries stuck in snow as Storm Arwen batters nation’s north
- Falling trees kill two men, more than 55,000 customers no electricity, and many drivers no choice but to sleep in their vehicles
- Trains suspended, roads closed; people warned to stay away from the coast ‘as waves and debris are a danger to life’ in rare ‘red weather’ warning
Extreme weather
