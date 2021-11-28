French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour in Marseille, southern France, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Giving finger, French presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour sees campaign slump
- Zemmour was caught on camera giving an opponent the middle finger following a tumultuous campaign stop in Marseille
- Zemmour, a former journalist known for his hardline anti-migration stance and Euroscepticism, has dominated the pre-election calendar with his polarising language
Topic | France
French far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour in Marseille, southern France, on Saturday. Photo: AFP