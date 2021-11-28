People take part in a demonstration in Graz, Austria on Saturday against the government’s coronavirus measures. Photo: APA / DPA
Coronavirus: thousands protest in Austria against Covid vaccine mandate
- Police said that up to 30,000 people marched through Austria’s second-largest city Graz chanting ‘Peace, freedom, no dictatorship’
- The Austrian government wants to introduce a general vaccination requirement in February, with a draft law to be presented in the second week of December
