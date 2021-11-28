British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holding a pint of beer. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire/dpa
UK could face alcohol shortage in run up to Christmas, trade group warns
- The Wine and Spirit Trade Association wrote to Britain’s transport minister urging him to take action as driver shortages cause long delivery delays for alcohol
- In a statement to the media, the British government said it had ‘acted quickly’ to tackle supply chain challenges and doesn’t anticipate any alcohol disruptions
Topic | Britain
