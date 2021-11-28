Dutch Health, Welfare and Sport Minister Hugo de Jonge has confirmed 13 cases of the Omicon variant among travellers from South Africa. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Dutch authorities confirm 13 Omicron cases among 61 positive travellers from South Africa
- The Netherlands said these were among the 61 passengers who tested positive for Covid-19 on two flights on Friday, and could be the ‘tip of the iceberg’
- The new Omicron variant has sparked global concerns that it could resist vaccinations and prolong the nearly two-year Covid-19 pandemic
