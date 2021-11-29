A garden fence blown over by strong winds and rainfall in Portsoy, Aberdeenshire as Storm Arwen hits Scotland on Sunday. Photo: Courtesy @Miss_McF/via Reuters
Tens of thousands in UK left without power in Storm Arwen’s wake
- Forecasters issued ice warnings and said the coldest night of the season would hit parts of the UK, with snowfall expected across the country
- The cold spell came after three people were killed when trees were blown over by strong winds as Storm Arwen hit the UK on Friday.
