Formula One team founder Frank Williams in 2013. Photo: Reuters
British Formula One team founder Frank Williams dies aged 79
- Williams had been paralysed since 1986 when his car crashed as he was speeding away from the Le Castellet circuit in the south of France where his team was testing
- One of the longest-lived quadriplegics, Williams steered the team that bore his name to success as he watched from his wheelchair
Topic | Obituaries
