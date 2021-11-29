A group of more than 40 migrants on an inflatable dinghy leave the coast of northern France to cross the English Channel, near Wimereux, France, on November 24. Photo: Reuters
France getting help from EU after Channel migrant deaths

  • Surveillance plane to be deployed over Channel to monitor migrants
  • Comes after 27 people died when inflatable boat sank en route to Britain

Topic |   Europe’s refugee crisis
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:59am, 29 Nov, 2021

