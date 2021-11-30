Dutch authorities have isolated 61 passengers who tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving on two flights from South Africa at the Ramada Hotel in Badhoevedorp near Schiphol airport. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Couple arrested on plane after fleeing ‘Hotel Omicron’ quarantine in Netherlands
- The wife, Carolina Pimenta, was one of 61 travellers who tested positive for Covid-19, though it is not known if she had caught the new strain
- Border police caught up with the couple just before take-off, and they were taken off the flight ‘with much fuss and screaming’, Pimenta said
